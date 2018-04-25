ASJ Presents Flesh Canoe to Tuna Town

Awkward Silence Jax (ASJ), a Jacksonville-based sketch comedy troupe, is presenting a benefit show at The 5 & Dime on April 26.

In Flesh Canoe to Tuna Town, ASJ takes audiences on a journey through uncharted and twisted waters. The show has adult language and situations.

ASJ has been selected to perform in the Tampa Fringe Festival and the Atlanta Fringe Festival. Proceeds will benefit the troupe.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, at The 5 & Dime, 112 Adams St. in Jacksonville. Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door. Visit http://www.awkwardsilencejax.com for tickets and more information.