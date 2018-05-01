Band Review – ODESZA

ODESZA is an American electronic music duo from Seattle. Formed in 2012 by Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, the pair released their debut album “Summer’s Gone” in 2012 followed by “In Return” in 2014. This year, ODESZA has taken their brand of indie electronic music to new heights with sold-out arena shows and a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 chart for their album “A Moment Apart.” Since starting in early September in New Zealand, the “A Moment Apart Tour” has spanned nine countries, selling out multiple nights in cities across the globe with a live show featuring musicians including horns, guitar, a six piece drum line and vocalists.

One of the stunning aspects of ODESZA is the speed with which they’ve created a large, devoted fanbase – testament to just how refreshing, immediate and exciting their music is. To date, ODESZA has earned 16 Hype Machine #1s, amassed over 35 million SoundCloud streams and 15.3 million Spotify plays in the last 60 days, and been licensed by Adidas, GoPro, Piz Buin and many more.In Return debuted at #1 on the Billboard Electronic chart, #42 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, # 1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart where it spent 15 days in a row, cracked the iTunes Electronic Chart Top 10 in 7 other countries outside the U.S., and reached #20 on the iTunes Overall Albums chart. Their breakout single,”Say My Name (feat. Zyra),” reached #1 on the Hype Machine popular chart twice, #1 on the Spotify US Viral Chart, #2 on the Spotify Global Chart and was named iTunes Single of the Week in many countries around the globe. The “Say My Name” video was named a Vimeo staff pick and saw airplay on MTV Hits, MTVU and Fuse. ODESZA has also been commissioned to make remixes for Charli XCX, Angus & Julia Stone and many more to come.

