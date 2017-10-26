Bog Brewing, St. Augustine, Barrel-Aged Bottle Release December 16

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area, one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.

After making its inaugural beerfest appearance at the Florida Brewers Guild (“FBG”) Barrel-Aged, Sour & Cider Fest over the past weekend, Bog Brewing Company is set for its second bottle release on December 16, at its tap room in St. Augustine.

Bog Brewing will release its “Light in the Dark” Belgian Tripel, aged in bourbon barrels from St. Augustine Distillery. The brewery introduced its new barrel-aged beer at the FBG Fest in Jacksonville on December 9. In a statement, the brewery described the beer as having “a golden color and vibrant bourbon aromas, with a warming finish,” at 9.9 ABV. “I love the interaction of wood and beer, because it creates flavors and nuances that you can’t get from a stainless steel tank,” said Steve Mendoza, co-owner and head brewer. Aging the beer in St. Augustine Distillery’s bourbon barrels is a “match made in heaven,” and “it will only get better with age.”

The barrels were custom made by Kelvin Cooperage Kentucky with wood sourced from various forests, according to Philip McDaniel, co-founder and CEO of St. Augustine Distillery, in the statement. Because no other entity has has produced bourbon on such a scale in Florida before the St. Augustine Distillery, “we wanted to experiment with different and new oak varieties to see what sort of characteristics we would get,” explained McDaniel. “We are excited that those flavors will now make their way into the new barrel-aged release” at Bog Brewing, he added. “We love working with local companies, and the types and qualities of the products will only get better over time.”

Co-owners, and brothers, Steve Mendoza and John France will be on site Saturday, December 16, beginning at noon for the bottle release (22 oz. bombers; limit of three). The special release event also includes a complimentary barbecue of burgers and hot dogs.

Bog Brewing opened in March 2016 and celebrated its first anniversary with its first bottle release, a barrel-aged Barleywine-Belgian Brown ale blend. The brewery, which operates a 3.5 barrel brewhouse, is located at 218 West King Street, St. Augustine, just west of the downtown. The brewery tap room is open six days a week, closed on Monday. Hours are: Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-midnight; Friday-Saturday, noon-midnight; and Sunday, noon-10pm. Bog Brewing is also one of the four brewery participants in the Nights of Pints self-guided brewery tour running simultaneously with the famed St. Augustine Nights of Lights holiday event through January 31. The neighborhood-style tap room features 10 rotating taps and is family-and pet-friendly. While “The Bog” offers a range of beer styles on tap, it specializes in seasonal IPAs and Belgian-inspired ales. Growlers are available.

