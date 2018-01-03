CELTIC THUNDER coming to Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center December 20, 2018

There’s no resting on your laurels for Public Television phenomenon Celtic Thunder! The multi-platinum Irish group disembarked from its third Celtic Thunder Cruise in November and completed a US Symphony Tour in December, all the while making preparations for the all-new CELTIC THUNDER X Deluxe Double CD and Deluxe Double DVD packages, released on March 2, 2018.

The release celebrates the group’s 10th Anniversary and the Celtic Thunder X tour of 75 cities across the US and Canada, beginning in the fall of 2018, and coming to Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center December 20, 2018 for one performance only. Tickets go on sale March 30, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Take an early look at CELTIC THUNDER X here, and pre-order CELTIC THUNDER X here.

The brand new music and footage from CELTIC THUNDER X was also a highly anticipated television special, which began airing nationally on March 1, 2018. The special was filmed in Dublin on October 30, 2017 at the Helix Theatre. Celtic Thunder has become one of public television’s largest draws. Their shows have aired over 22,500 times across 50 states on PBS. The group is among the top five audience-generating acts on the network. Check local listings for airing dates/times of Celtic Thunder’s new CELTIC THUNDER X special.

Backed by the amazing Celtic Thunder Band, the singers (Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill & Neil Byrne) deliver new ensemble numbers including “Sons of Light”, “Toora, Loora, Lay”, “The Wild Rover”, “Right all right”, and “Castle on the Hill,” followed in the second act by nostalgic, fun songs like “Celebration”, “I’m a Believer”, “Seasons in the Sun,” and “Rise Again”. No Celtic Thunder show would be complete without an encore of their rousing anthem “Ireland’s Call”, the only song in CELTIC THUNDER X that isn’t a new song, but which never fails to bring the audience to its feet.

“We had a blast making CELTIC THUNDER X. The music choices were carefully selected to suit each member’s personality and gave us something we could really dig our teeth into. The musical arrangements, the orchestra and the band are all great, and they really helped to create our best show to date. We love singing songs that are a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary Irish Songs, along with the fun we have performing hit songs that are known worldwide.” Damian, Michael, Emmet, Ryan & Neil, Celtic Thunder

ABOUT CELTIC THUNDER: