Coming Next Week to the Florida Theatre: Jackson Brown & ELO

Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz

Sunday, January 7 | 7:30pm

Tickets start $55.00

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter Jackson Browne, best known for his hits “Running on Empty,” “Doctor My Eyes,” “The Load Out,” “These Days,” and “Take It Easy,” returns to the Florida Theatre with renowned pedal steel and multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz.

The Orchestra

An Evening of ELO’s Greatest Hits with The Jacksonville Rock Symphony Orchestra

Friday, January 12 | 8pm

Tickets start at $39.00

ELO’s hit songs “Can’t Get It Out of My Head,” “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” Blue Sky,” “Livin’ Thing” and Evil Woman,” will be preformed by ELO and ELO Part II members, Mik Kamiski, Lou Clark, Erik Troyer, Parthenon Huxley, Gordon Townsend and Glen Burtnik, and the Jacksonville Rock Symphony Orchestra.

The Jacksonville Rock Symphony Orchestra can only be seen at the historic Florida Theatre.