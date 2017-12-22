CUMMER BEACHES CELEBRATE! GALA: LOVE AND ROMANCE

Sunday, February 11

6 to 10 p.m. | Members $150, Non-Members $175

Registration required

TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse

Cummer Beaches hosts its annual Celebrate! Gala with this year’s theme of “Love & Romance.” The event will be held at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse. The mission of the Cummer Museum comes to life at the Beaches where guests will enjoy cocktails and an elegant meal, followed by live music and dancing, along with Valentine’s Day purchasing opportunities from the Cummer Shop. Entertainment will be provided by Jacksonville University’s splendid Jazz Orchestra. For further information please contact Wendy Mayle at wmayle@cummermuseum.org or 904.899.6007.