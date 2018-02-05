DAILY’S PLACE TO WELCOME JEFF BECK AND PAUL RODGERS AUG. 23

Bold Events and Live Nation today announced that legendary rock musicians JEFF BECK and PAUL RODGERS will visit Daily’s Place on their co-headline a summer tour with ANN WILSON of HEART. The “Stars Align Tour” will stop at the downtown Jacksonville amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Jags365 and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, March 1 at 10 a.m. For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, please click here.

Over the course of Jeff Beck’s distinguished music career, he has earned eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Paul Rodgers has led 3 bands to global success: Free, Bad Company, and The Firm. Rodgers has been named the No. 3 “Greatest Voice in Rock” in Rolling Stone and the No. 2 “All Time Best Rock Singer” in Classic Rock Magazine. For his songwriting, he was awarded the prestigious Ivor Novello Award along with John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Elton John. 2018 celebrates his 50th anniversary as a recording artist who has sold 125 million records.

On this upcoming summer run, Ann Wilson fans can expect to hear an assortment of Heart hits along with tracks from her solo career. Heart’s critically acclaimed Beautiful Broken album was released in 2016, the same year she toured with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick.

Daily’s Place opened in May 2017 adjacent to EverBank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars. A partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the state-of-the-art facility’s 5,500-seat amphitheater and indoor practice facility welcomed more than 200,000 attendees to events and concerts in 2017. The new amphitheater has hosted performances by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Zac Brown Band, Diana Ross and Santana. Details on all concerts coming to Daily’s Place can be found at www.dailysplace.com.