George Benson at Thrasher-Horne Center February 18!

There are legends in the world of music… and then there are icons. Appreciated as both a musician and a performer by millions, George Benson has always excelled at the dual role of expert improviser and vibrant entertainer as he has performed with everybody from Miles Davis and Eric Clapton to Stevie Wonder to Carlos Santana. A guitar virtuoso and vocal sensation for over five decades, George Benson has dominated the Billboard charts in a variety of styles and genres that has never been matched. Over the span of his illustrious career, George Benson has sold millions of records, performed for hundreds of millions of fans, and cut some of the most beloved jazz and soul tunes in music history. But the guitarist/vocalist is much more than “This Masquerade,” “On Broadway,” “Turn Your Love Around,” and “Give Me the Night.” Benson is a flat-out inspiration, a multitalented artist who survived an impoverished childhood and molded himself into the first true—and truly successful—jazz/soul crossover artist. Adored by fans and musicians alike, don’t miss your opportunity to experience the energetic and ever-charming George Benson. “George Benson is the best guitarist in the world in all kinds of music. Rock, Jazz, Blues – he plays better than anybody else!” – B.B. King

