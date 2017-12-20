GOBSMACKED! live at Thrasher-Horne Center on January 28

Direct from sell out seasons in London, Hong Kong and Edinburgh comes the mind-blowing vocal show GOBSMACKED! The latest sensation from the UK. This next-generation a cappella show redefines the limits of the human voice. Featuring the reigning world champion beatboxer Ball-Zee and an international cast of world-class vocalists, GOBSMACKED! weaves stories through all forms of a cappella from traditional street corner harmonies to cutting edge, multi-track live looping. Heart stopping singing and jaw dropping beatboxing guarantees the audience will leave with a song in their heart and a smile on their face. GOBSMACKED! is the latest break-out show that everyone is talking about – it’s funny, joyful and uplifts the spirits of all ages!