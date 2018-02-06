Grab A Bite

Boondocks Grill & Bar

http://www.boondocksrocks.com

2808 Henley Rd Green Cove Springs FL, 32043

Offering a diverse family style menu with a Cajun flare, a full bar and live music events, Boondocks is not just a restaurant, it is an experience unlike anything else in the state of Florida.

House of Leaf & Bean

http://www.houseofleafnbean.com

14474 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32250

They aren’t fast food, they’re fresh, organic, and healing foods for personal and community health. The House of Leaf & Bean strives for natural-organic foods made fresh where West meets East, They even produce their own Tofu!

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

http://www.tazikiscafe.com

14035 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32224

Embrace the “Mediterranean” lifestyle at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe with their new locations at Beach Blvd. Enjoy all of your Mediterranean favorites, including a good number of vegan options, for a feast to take out or dine in!

Seafood Island Bar & Grille

http://www.seafoodislandgrille.com/menu/

1959 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Located in the heart of historic San Marco, Seafood Island Bar & Grill offers fresh seafood made to order that’s reasonable on the wallet. Break away from fast food for a quick and enjoyable meal under colorful umbrellas to enjoy the views.

Cantina Louie

http://www.cantinalouie.com

725 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Joining their St. Augustine and Fernandina Beach locations is a newly opened Cantina Louie on Atlantic Blvd. Stop by this fun and adorable, Mexican Cantina serving street food and drinks that are authentico!

Florida Cracker Kitchen Jax



http://www.floridacrackerkitchen.com

14329 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250

Enjoy a lifestyle that brings you back to your roots and feed your soul and your belly at the same time at the Florida Cracker Kitchen. This casual southern cajun and creole kitchen is serving your down home favorites.

