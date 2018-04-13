JACKSONVILLE AREA SIMON PROPERTIES CONTINUE MORE THAN PINK® INITIATIVES WITH SUSAN G. KOMEN® TO REDUCE BREAST CANCER DEATHS IN THE U.S. BY 50 PERCENT BY 2026

The Avenues, St. Johns Town Center and St. Augustine Premium Outlets today announced their Spring 2018 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. As part of the pledge to donate at least $1 million each year in 2017 and 2018, more than 170 participating Simon Malls®, The Mills® and Premium Outlets® nationwide will once again be participating in a range of fundraising activities during the months of April and May.

“We are thrilled to launch our Spring 2018 More Than Pink initiatives and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths,” said Enna Allen, Simon’s Vice President of Brand Management.

From April 14 to May 20, visitors to The Avenues, St. Johns Town Center and St. Augustine Premium Outlets will be able to participate in a variety of programs to help support Susan G. Komen.

Discount Card Program: In exchange for a $5 donation to Susan G. Komen at St. Johns Town Center, shoppers at will receive a Discount Pass, available at Guest Services or the Mall Office at participating centers, providing 25 percent off one item at participating retailers or a variety of discounts at participating retailers.

In exchange for a $10 donation at St. Augustine Premium Outlets, shoppers will receive a Discount Pass available at the Mall Office, valid at participating retailers including Under Armour, Skechers, Adidas and over 40 more!

All Discount Pass donations go to Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard®: Customers can purchase a More Than Pink Visa Giftcard at Guest Services or the Mall office. Simon will donate $1 for each More Than Pink Giftcard sold to Susan G. Komen. The giftcard is available for purchase year round.

