JUST ANNOUNCED: FSCJ ARTIST SERIES BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE 2018-19 SEASON

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, is proud to announce the 2018-19 Broadway in Jacksonville season, filled with award-winning blockbusters and family favorites. Next season’s lineup will feature Broadway in Jacksonville’s debuts of Waitress and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new high-octane hit The School of Rock, along with Les Misérables and Rodgers & Hammerstein’sThe King and I. All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

“I am pleased to announce our 2018-19 Broadway in Jacksonville Season – our 53rd year of presenting outstanding entertainment on the First Coast,” said Dr. Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series/Broadway in Jacksonville. “It will be a season of Tony Award®-winning blockbusters with all four productions currently or recently on Broadway. Les Misérables is a worldwide phenomenon and one of the most requested shows. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I is based on the most recent Lincoln Center production and Waitress, with music by Sara Bareilles, and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s School of Rockcontinue to be crowd favorites on Broadway.”

He further stated, “We are thrilled to announce HAMILTON, currently the hottest ticket in America, is now confirmed for the 2019-20 Broadway in Jacksonville Season! Subscribers for the upcoming 2018-19 season will have first access to HAMILTON with their Season ticket renewal next year. You will not want to miss it!”

FOUR-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I – Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

November 13-18, 2018

Les Misérables – Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from its acclaimed Broadway return. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. “Les Miz is born again!”

January 22-27, 2019

Waitress Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

March 12-17, 2019

School of Rock is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star turned substitute teacher who transforms a class of straight-A students into grade-A rockers. It features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever live kids rock band!

April 16-20, 2019

Season tickets to the FSCJ Artist Series’ 2018-19 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, are on sale now, with four-show package prices starting at just $159. Season ticket prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. A renewal brochure and invoice has been mailed to current FSCJ Artist Series subscribers and should arrive within the week.

Current subscribers can renew online with no seat changes at fscjartistseries.org, or by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Current subscribers may also mail their invoices to the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W. State Street, #109, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Upon renewing, current subscribers have the opportunity to request changes to their seating location. In addition, current subscribers who renew before May 8, 2018 will be rewarded for their loyalty and continued support with an additional savings of $10 off per season ticket subscription they renew.

New subscribers can order their season tickets to reserve their seats for all four shows long before single tickets are available to the public. New subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, access to other FSCJ Artist Series events- many at a discount.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at five levels: Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Donor contributions start for as little as $150. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets before June 8, 2018. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by calling (904) 632-5050 or emailing [email protected].

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series’ 2018-19 Broadway in Jacksonville Season for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I and LES MISÉRABLES are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. WAITRESS THE MUSICAL will not have a performance on Sunday evening, and SCHOOL OF ROCK will not be performed on Easter Sunday for both the matinee and evening performances. Subscribers may choose alternate performances at the package price with no additional cost.