Let’s Go Science live January 24

Jan. 24 at Thrasher-Horne Center

The wacky and talented Professor Smart and Dr. Knowitall join forces for an educational, entertaining, exciting and experiential extravaganza. Professor Smart shrinks his head, has toilet paper flying, juggles and has peoples’ hair standing on end all while demonstrating principals of physics. Researcher and comedic sidekick Dr. Knowitall keeps the facts straight. During the Let’s Go Science Show, you and your kids will learn science concepts through impressive and memorable demonstrations. They will learn about air pressure, figure out flight, see awesome optical illusions, be shocked by static electricity, see experiments with falling masses, grasp gyroscopic properties and get a handle on the scientific method.

Tickets on sale at THCenter.org