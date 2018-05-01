May Arts Picks

LITTLE LEARNERS

Museum of Science and History

TheMosh.org



Bring your little ones to MOSH the second Wednesday of every month for exclusive programming for preschool-aged children and their caregivers. Due to the popularity of these events, they highly recommend you register in advance to guarantee your place.

TALKS & TEA: ‘FIELDS OF COLOR:

JAPANESE PRINTMAKING

The Cummer Museum

CummerMuseum.org

You are invited to the Museum to enjoy an insightful talk on the Japanese Printmaking exhibition over a cup of tea and a sweet treat, led by Associate Curator Nelda Damiano.

NORTH BEACHES ART WALK

Beaches Town Center

NBAW.org

North Beaches Art Walk is a free event held the third Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Featuring many local visual artists and live performers, NBAW is held in Beaches

Town Center – where Atlantic Blvd. meets the ocean. Adele Grage Cultural Center also participates with a different featured artist every month.

THE 5 & DIME LIVE!

AN EVENING OF SONG

The 5 & Dime, A Theatre Company

The5AndDime.org



In honor of the 2018 Jacksonville Jazz Festival, The 5 & Dime Theater Company’s cabaret series takes a trip to the swinging, sultry world of jazz. Join us in our Adams Street digs the weekend prior to the festival for a showcase of some of Broadway’s best Jazz Age

standards, performed by the hottest vocalists east of New Orleans. Wet your appetite for the musical feast to come with a heaping helping of soul food, straight from the 5 & Dime kitchen!