N. W. Izzard has come to represent the resurgence of the blues. Turning heads and ears, and melting hearts, their music pierces into your soul and their groove flows through your veins.

Nicholas William Izzard is a guitarist/singer-songwriter from Northern Florida with a voice that is simply captivating. With fellow song writer/drummer Tyler Watts and bassist Nathan Ranew, the upbeat and talented trio is quickly making a name for themselves with their rad timeless approach to their music and image.

N.W. Izzard has shared the stage with prominent musicians such as Sidereal, Isaac Corbit, Zach Deputy, Black Uhuru, The Hip Abduction, Badfish, Reel Big Fish, and Donavon Frankenreiter.

As N.W. Izzard rises locally and nationally, the boys engage their audience with an experience that will take you back to the early to mid 1960s. They bring an old school vibe to the new school era by reenergizing western music, and embodying the rock n roll lifestyle while allowing the roots of soul and funk embrace them. And they. Kill. It.