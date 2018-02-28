National Beer Day is Saturday, April 7

Imagine 1933 — Prohibition, and its end!

Not sure that anyone today can relate — after all, with over 6,000 breweries in the US now, we sure do like our beer! Get a beer in your hand on Saturday, April 7 to toast National Beer Day! And, yes, it would be … “a good time for a beer” …

On this day in American history, sales of beer (and wine) became legal again (as long as it was under 4% ABV; 3.2 alcohol by weight). What’s now known as National Beer Day celebrates the return of beer into the public marketplace on April 7, 1933, following passage of the Cullen-Harrison Act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 22, 1933. The law went into effect on April 7, 1933, and it allowed people in this country to legally buy, sell and drink beer again for the first time in 13 years following Prohibition!

When FDR signed that law, he proclaimed: “I think this would be a good time for a beer,” the now-famous quote. Later that year, on December 5, 1933, Prohibition officially ended, with the ratification of the 21st Amendment and Repeal of Prohibition.

So, raise a glass, bottle or can, and make a toast to beer, FDR and National Beer Day on April 7 (and if you’re looking for a place around the 904 to do that, check out the local daily beer calendar on brewnymph.com!)

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area, one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.