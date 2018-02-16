New Beer Releases Hoppin’ Around Jax This Weekend

Jacksonville area hopheads are sure to love this last weekend in March, with a few new beer releases around the area at local breweries. Hop on over to these new tappings:

Friday:

Southern Swells Brewing, Jax Beach: Limitless Horizon West Coast Double IPA

Bold City Downtown (Bay Street): Venus in Furs Coffee and Bourbon Imperial Stout

Ancient City Brewing, St. Augustine: Car Rod Ram Maibock

Bog Brewing, St. Augustine: Hazy IPA (two new ones over the weekend, with a new Saison tapped last night)

Saturday:

Wicked Barley Brewing, Jax: Let It Enfold You bottle release (Barrel-Aged Belgian Tripel with Brettanomyces)

Main & Six Brewing, Jax: Swoop Juice New England IPA (photo, above, from sneak peek tasting earlier in the week: tropical, fruity)

Bog Brewing, St. Augustine: the second new beer tapping of the weekend; two in two days!

