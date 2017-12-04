New Gallery for the New Year

The Art Center Cooperative is starting this New Year with our new gallery located at The Landing suite 113, The Annex, where our shows will now be held.

Their first show of the year “Monumental Art Show”

Join them at our opening reception at The Art Center Cooperative at The Landing Suite 113.

January 11th, 2018 6:00pm – 9:00pm.

The show will continue through March 2nd, 2018.

Not only will you see beautiful creations such as photography, mixed media, oils, acrylics, wood works, and more! But we will be introducing our NEW gallery where our shows will now be held.

So, come and meet our artists as well as other art lovers in our community.

“It appears to be monumental only because it’s art.” Christo