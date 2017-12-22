New Shows Announced at At the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Amanda Shires and Her Band

Americana Singer-Songwriter and Fiddler Amanda Shires and Her Band to Play the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, April 13!

Amanda Shires is not an entertainer. She isn’t looking to help listeners escape their everyday lives or soundtrack celebrations. She isn’t reaching for celebrity, and she isn’t concerned with cultivating a personal brand. She is an artist in the true sense of the word, meaning she creates because she has a real need for the process of creating.

Candlebox with guest State to State

Seattle Post-Grunge Rockers Candlebox Returns to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with special guest State to State on Feb. 28!

Candlebox rode the grunge bandwagon to multi-platinum success in the early ’90s with their own take on grunge which diluted the punk and indie elements inherent in its original form and instead incorporated the bluesy, classic-style hard rock that grunge had ostensibly replaced. Nonetheless, Candlebox unwittingly helped usher in the post-grunge era; along with Bush, they showed how the more challenging aspects of grunge could be ironed out and polished into a sound that mainstream rock radio could embrace without reservation.

Old 97’s

Pioneering Alt-Country Rock Group Old 97’s Return to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday, April 22!

To say that rock and roll has been good to the Old 97’s (guitarist/vocalist Rhett Miller, bassist/vocalist Murry Hammond, guitarist Ken Bethea, and drummer Philip Peeples) would be an understatement. The band emerged from Dallas over 20 years ago at the forefront of a musical movement blending rootsy, country-influenced songwriting with punk rock energy and delivery.