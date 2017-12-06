Other Body Returns to Jacksonville with Severed+Said, LA-A, and I’m Your Knife

Miami-based noise rock trio Other Body will bring their brooding, droning punk ferocity to Rain Dogs on December 15, 2017. Other Body will perform songs off their latest EP and debut new material from their forthcoming LP. Local projects LA-A, Severed+Said, F*ck Salad, and Miami-based multimedia project I’m Your Knife will support.

“Jacksonville is always good to us,” says singer guitarist Andrew McLees. “We’re psyched to rip the first of our two final shows of the year in Jacksonville with our longtime friend Severed+Said, as well as our new friends in LA-A. We’re especially excited to introduce I’m Your Knife, the project of artists Theo Rodino and Valerie Fernandez, to Jacksonville for the first time.”

Other Body is the droning noise rock project of multi-instrumentalist Andrew McLees, accompanied by bassist Miguel Alicea and drummer Gabe Norwood. Since 2015, Other Body has explored the tense intersection of punk, rock, psychedelia, and industrial musics. In their brief time together, Other Body have shared the stage with a diverse group of internationally renowned artists, including black metal reformers Deafheaven, legendary psychedelic multimedia project Psychic TV, experimental luminaries Wolf Eyes, and Tampa romantic punk band Merchandise.

Since the band’s first Jacksonville appearance in March 2016 at the now defunct Birdhouse venue, Other Body released the Total Bust EP. The band performed to a packed room earlier this year at Shantytown Pub. Other Body is currently at work developing new material, and plan to release their debut LP in 2018.

“We’re excited to share Total Bust, our latest document, with our Jacksonville friends,” exclaims McLees, “but the prospect of freaking out new audiences with our forthcoming material is even more exciting. These songs see us expanding upon the themes and ideas previously explored on Total Bust, including mental illness, social isolation, and coping with our current digital hellscape.”

Released in November 2016, Total Bust is a seething, occasionally crestfallen, and ultimately cathartic collection of noise rock barnburners written during a difficult time for everyone in the band. Touching on themes of personal loss—guitarist Andrew McLees lost his father earlier that year—self-destruction, isolation, and ultimately redemption, Total Bust is the sound of a band in the throes of a cathartic freefall. The debut single, “Imperial Cloud,” was released in September 2016, followed soonafter by a music video directed by Michael Ruiz-Unger.

Other Body (Miami), LA-A, Severed+Said, I’m Your Knife, F*ck Salad. Friday, December 15, 2017 at Rain Dogs. 1045 Park St, Jacksonville. (904) 379-4969. Guests over the age of 18 are welcome. $5 cover. Doors open at 7pm.