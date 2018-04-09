Palmetto Moon Celebrates Jacksonville, Florida Store with Grand Opening Event

Palmetto Moon, an award-winning Southern lifestyle retail chain based in Charleston, SC, will host a grand opening celebration for its first Jacksonville store located in The Markets at Town Center. The event will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 and Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. The celebration will feature “spin to win” giveaways every 15 minutes with prizes that include Palmetto Moon gift cards, and giveaways from popular brands such as Costa, Simply Southern, YETI, Vineyard Vines, Southern Tide, Corkcicle and more. The first 200 customers each day will receive a free 20 oz custom YETI tumbler with purchase.

The Jacksonville store is the second Palmetto Moon location in Florida, in addition to the Tanger Outlet store in Daytona Beach. With the opening of the Jacksonville store, Palmetto Moon now operates 17 stores in four southern states, a growth trajectory that continues to ensure the introduction of the brand into new target markets.

The 6,500-square-foot Jacksonville store brings on-trend and affordable clothing, footwear, accessories, décor and gifts that celebrate life in the South. The store will provide Jacksonville-area shoppers with a fun environment and Palmetto Moon’s unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service. Like all other Palmetto Moon locations, it will offer hundreds of popular brands, including Vineyard Vines, Simply Southern, YETI, Costa, Southern Marsh, Fish Hippie, Southern Tide, and more.

In addition to carrying essential brands for the Southern lifestyle, Palmetto Moon provides products that are tailored to the state and local community. For Jacksonville, this will include sports and tailgating gear for Florida State University and University of Florida.

Follow Palmetto Moon on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest in trends, arrivals and company news.

About Palmetto Moon – Palmetto Moon is a regional specialty gift and Southern lifestyle apparel retail chain with corporate headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. Its stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including Vineyard Vines, Southern Marsh, Simply Southern, YETI, Chaco, Costa, Rainbow Sandals, Columbia, Guy Harvey, Olukai, Kavu, Ray-Ban, Southern Fried Cotton, Lilly Pulitzer, Corner Clothing, Scout, Southern Tide, Sperry, Mud Pie, and many more.

Palmetto Moon currently operates 17 locations throughout the Southeast in Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Florence, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Columbia (two locations), and Greenville, SC; Dawsonville, Savannah and Augusta, GA; Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, FL; and Wilmington, NC. Palmetto Moon has been voted “Best Collegiate Store” and “Best Gift Store” in Charleston for seven consecutive years (Charleston City Paper 2011 – 2017). Shop online at http://www.palmettomoononline.com.