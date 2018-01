Matches Made in the Heavens

– 8:00 pm

Look deeper into the relationships between space couples. Binary stars, merging galaxies and other amazing phenomena!

MOSH and the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium present Planetarium Night Live! A new program that will allow you to expand your mind and go on an exploration of cosmic phenomena during immersive, live discussions & demonstrations.

FREE for Museum Members | $8 non-members