Players by the Sea to Announce Next Season at Free Event

Players by the Sea will unveil its 2018-2019 Season at a free Season Unveiling event on Monday, April 23. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the upcoming season will feature a slate of productions including four highly-energized musicals, two world premiere productions, three area premiere productions and a pair of re-invigorated classics.

The event will include appetizers, drinks and entertainment. There will also be opportunities to sign up to help volunteer in operating the theatre, become a season member or renew an existing membership.

For more information, visit www.playersbythesea.org or call (904) 249-0289.