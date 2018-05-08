Red, White and Tuna at ABET

The hilarious comedy, Red, White and Tuna, is the latest show at the Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre and in production until May 20. If you like zany comedy, don’t miss it.

Red, White and Tuna is the third installment of the Tuna franchise written by Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears. The show takes the audience on a wild ride to the fictional town of Tuna, the third-smallest town in Texas, where the community is gearing up for the 4th of July Tuna High School class reunion.

ABET’s production is directed by and starring Allen Morton and Blake Michael Osner, who are marvelous at playing multiple crazy characters. ABET supporters may remember Morton and Osner from Tuna Does Vegas in 2016. While some of the lovable characters reappear, audiences that haven’t previously seen Tuna plays aren’t at a disadvantage since the storyline stands on its own.

The chemistry between Morton and Osner is wonderful and they are impressive as they quickly transform from one character to the next as the story unfolds. Along with multiple costume changes, Morton and Osner never miss a beat, capturing the unique style and persona of the play’s outrageous small-town southern characters.

Morton and Osner also are credited for the magnificent costume and set design. No detail was missed on the costumes, which are elaborate ensembles complete with fabulous wigs, or the set, which is wrapped with small town Americana décor.

To complement all of the action on stage between the dynamic duo, there is a wonderful support team behind the scenes. Stephanie Drog is the stage manager and Betsy Darnell, Elizabeth Paulson, Beccy Pearson and Laura Young are the unsung heroes and dressers who assist with the many costume changes.

The production team also includes Andrew McCraney (Light and Sound Operator), Bryan Frank (Light and Sound Design), Gordon Frank (Light and Sound Tech), and Brian Johnson, Meganne Johnson, Gordon Frank, and Bryan Frank (Set Design and Construction).

One of the Tuna playwrights, Ed Howard, attended the opening night show and enjoyed seeing ABET’s performance.

Red, White and Tuna is ABET’s final production at its original location in Atlantic Beach. After this production closes, ABET is moving to a new home located at 500 Atlantic in Neptune Beach.

Performances continue May 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All tickets are $20. For reservations, visit http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177.