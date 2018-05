The Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre has just three performances remaining of Red, White and Tuna, its final production at the Adele Grage Cultural Center in Atlantic Beach.

Performances are offered at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19. Only a few tickets remain for the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, May 20.

For tickets and information, visit http://www.ABETtheatre.com

Photo credit Susan Roche