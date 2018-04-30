Red, White and Tuna at ABET

Up next at the Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre, Red, White and Tuna opens on Friday, May 4.

The comedy by Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears is the third installment in the Tuna trilogy and takes the audience on a satirical ride into the hearts and minds of the polyester-clad citizens of Texas’ third smallest town during the 4th of July Tuna High School class reunion.

ABET’s production is directed by and starring Allen Morton and Blake Michael Osner.

Performances are offered May 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All tickets are $20. For reservations, visit http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177.

Photo by David Andrew Flynn