Reserve your seat now at one of the four Community Suppers set for Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

OneJax at the University of North Florida and the JAX Chamber want to learn more about the communities they serve and encourage productive discussions about inclusion and diversity. Each supper will be hosted by a community leader at a local restaurant.
These intimate suppers are designed to encourage meaningful dialogue in our community. Space is limited.
- Parvez Ahmed
Director of Graduate Programs/Professor of Finance at the Coggin College of Business, UNF
- Charlene Taylor Hill
Executive Director of Jacksonville Human Rights Commission
- Colleen Rodriguez
CEO, Jewish Family Community Services
- Melissa Ross
Host/Producer of WJCT’s First Coast Connect
We encourage you to act fast! Most Community Suppers fill up in just one day.
If you have any questions about Community Suppers, please contact Jacey Willbach at onejax.willbach@unf.edu.