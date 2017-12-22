Reserve your seat now at one of the four Community Suppers set for Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

OneJax at the University of North Florida and the JAX Chamber want to learn more about the communities they serve and encourage productive discussions about inclusion and diversity. Each supper will be hosted by a community leader at a local restaurant.

These intimate suppers are designed to encourage meaningful dialogue in our community. Space is limited.

Parvez Ahmed

Director of Graduate Programs/Professor of Finance at the Coggin College of Business, UNF

Charlene Taylor Hill

Executive Director of Jacksonville Human Rights Commission

Colleen Rodriguez

CEO, Jewish Family Community Services

Melissa Ross

Host/Producer of WJCT’s First Coast Connect



We encourage you to act fast! Most Community Suppers fill up in just one day.