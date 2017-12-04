Written by Anna Heise @annaeatzjax

River and Post have two very different bar areas, the main bar located on the first floor that serves the dining room. It is a beautifully appointed space with reclaimed old lumber planking covering the bar back; with an impressive assortment of spirits lining the shelves. The rooftop bar, is all about the scenery, offering the same specialty drinks and brews this is the spot one would want to sit, sip on some well-crafted cocktails and take it all in. I did just that as I talked with Michael George the beverage director who still tends bar and according to him, he loves it too much to step away.

What is unique about each of the bar areas?

Well, it is quite evident once you go up it’s all about the ambiance. The view is

magnificent we call it “the experience.” When people step off the elevator, it’s a WOW

moment for the first time guest. We serve premium craft cocktails and offer unique bar

snacks. We are currently working on completing the kitchen on that level to

better serve our clients.

The first-floor bar is more food-centered, in the bar, we still have the same spirits but a

wider variety than upstairs. We also have draft brews at the downstairs bar, that

we currently do not have on the roof due to lack of space.

When is Happy Hour?

It is from 4 to 6:30 each day including weekends when we offer 3$ Coors Lite and Yuengling, 5$ well liquor and 5$ Pinot Grigio and Cabernet

Tell us about your best-selling drink.

We have quite a few; the Manifest Destiny is an excellent seller in the upstairs bar. It’s like a Peach French 76 with hints of Lavender; it is a beautiful, fun bunchy kind of cocktail. Some of my favorites the Micamy, it’s an apple ginger Old Fashioned and is incredible. Assertive Lady is heady gin cocktail and the Bourbon and Berry a fun but straightforward drink.

Do you serve any local liquors or brews?

Most definitely, we are very focused on local products. To name a few, Manifest Distillery, Marlin, and Barrel, located in Fernandina, Carve, we also have some Wild Buck and Don Suenos Tequila out of Miami. As of the draft brews; Bold City, Intuition, Veterans United, Aardwolf, and we do float in others as available.

Do you have music or other entertainment?

We do have live music on the weekend, Friday night, and are looking to expand to include Saturday as well.

What compliments do you hear most often from your customers?

How tasty and well balanced the cocktails are. We offer something for every tongue.

When customers are having a perfect time at your bar what are they doing?

They are hanging out with their friends, engaging with the bar staff, dancing, watching us do our thing behind the bar we do our best to keep the ambiance fun.

What does your staff enjoy the most about working here?

The especially enjoy the pace of the upstairs bar, they believe in what they are doing.

What do you want more people to know about your business?

How we strive to use the freshest ingredients available each day, we believe in the system and each other; we indeed have become a family. We want to make each customer wish to return to enjoy all we have to offer.

Recipe: Micamy

In a beaker place, a few chopped up apples, ½ oz. Turbinado sugar, 2 dashes of black walnut bitters, coupled with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters Muddle all the ingredients, with a few good presses. Add the following:

2 oz. Lot 40 Canadian Rye Whisky

¾ oz. Dry Sack Sherry

½ oz. Domaine Canton Ginger Liqueur

Stir gingerly using long spoon pour into a highball glass with a large round or square ice cube. Garnish with thinly sliced fanned apples.