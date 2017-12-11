Run with the bulls – Jacksonville style on February 18

Can you outrun a bull?

Find out at The Arc Jacksonville’s 4th Annual Running of the Bulls 5K!

Starting at Intuition Ale Works, the bulls (the Jacksonville RollerGirls) will chase you through downtown Jacksonville, “goring” runners with red paint markers. Celebrity matadors, Dawn Lopez, Matt Pittman, Kerry Speckman and more will be cheering runners on and celebrating with survivors at the after-party at Intuition Ale Works.

Running of the Bulls is a fun run featuring a 5K and 1K course perfect for all runner types – whether you’re gearing up for the Gate River Run or you’re just starting out.

Runners are encouraged to wear white. Costumes are welcomed! Race awards will be given at the end of the race.

Runners and spectators will be treated to an after-party with complimentary food and drinks from Intuition, BlkShp, Maple Street Biscuit Company and Starbucks. We will also be featuring live music and kid-friendly activities.

Register today through January 11th and get $5 off with the code newyear.

About The Arc Jacksonville

The mission of The Arc Jacksonville is to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and to participate in community life.

Since 1965, The Arc Jacksonville has been championing inclusion and pioneering new approaches to maximize the potential for persons with differences; the college experience program was the first in the state and The Arc Jacksonville Village has become a national model for independent living.

Today, The Arc Jacksonville provides programs and services to approximately 500 people to take their next step in earning living, education, creating a home, independence, recreation and community involvement.

arcjacksonville.org.