Save the Date: ART & ARCHITECTURE TOUR 2018

February 3, 2018

Members & Non-Members $250 | 9 a.m. to noon OR 2 to 5 p.m.

Join us for the annual Art & Architecture Tour. Explore where architecture, art, and nature meet with this 3-hour personally guided tour by Architect Richard Skinner. Visit three beautiful homes on the First Coast with commentary by Chief Operating Officer & Chief Curator Holly Keris on private collection pieces and the Museum’s tradition of marrying architecture and the natural environment. This unique opportunity cannot be matched and should not be missed!

9 a.m.to noon: Visit all three homes with small bites at the first home.

2 to 5 p.m.: Visit all three homes with wine and cheese at the final home.

For further information or to reserve your space today, please call 904.899.6027.