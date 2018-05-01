Strike Up a Chord – Gary Starling

Synonymous with jazz on the Florida First Coast, artist in residence and professor of guitar at Jacksonville University, Gary Starling has inspired and broadened the horizons of hundreds of aspiring musicians and has performed with Bob Hope, Diahann Carroll, Rita Moreno, Skitch Henderson, the Jacksonville Symphony Pops Orchestra and others. He has appeared with jazz artists Eddie Harris, Nat Adderley, Joshua Breakstone, Carla White, Jim Snidero, Ben Tucker, Doug Carn, Clarence Palmer and numerous others.

In May 2012 Gary Starling was inducted into the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Hall of Fame recognizing those who have made significant contributions to jazz in Jacksonville. Years of experiential wisdom nurtured by personal encounters with Wes Montgomery, Joe Pass and other masters, benefits clients and students alike.

The group can be tailored to your event utilizing the best Jacksonville musicians, Guitar, upright bass and drums form the core jazz trio. The quartet or larger band adds sax, trumpet, keyboard, or others. Vocalist Carol Sheehan or singer/jazz violinist Rebecca Zapen may also be added. A funky Hammond B3 organ band is also available. Solo guitar or duo is available for smaller, intimate settings. The band’s style spans jazz and pop standards, swing, bossa nova and samba, to funky jazz.