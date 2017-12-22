3 Performances Only! January 12 & 13 at 8pm | January 14 at 2pm
The 5 & Dime Cabaret Series presents
The 5 & Dime LIVE! an evening of song MODERN MUSICALS
Our seasonal Cabaret Series returns strong in 2018 with a showcase of the greatest composers inhabiting our modern musical landscape! This night of discovery features some of Northeast Florida’s most in-demand vocal talent tackling the freshest material of the 21st Century. Join us as we celebrate our First Anniversary in our Adams Street home with a night of song that is sure to reignite your passion and love for musical theatre… all over again!
Starring:
Esther Olivo
Jocelyn Geronimo
Mike Yarick
Josh Waller
Elizabeth Bricknell
Bryce Cofield
Malik Bilbrew
Olivia Cheryshev
LJ Glanton
Isabella Martinez
Erin Barnes on piano