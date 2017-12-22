3 Performances Only! January 12 & 13 at 8pm | January 14 at 2pm

The 5 & Dime Cabaret Series presents

The 5 & Dime LIVE! an evening of song MODERN MUSICALS

Our seasonal Cabaret Series returns strong in 2018 with a showcase of the greatest composers inhabiting our modern musical landscape! This night of discovery features some of Northeast Florida’s most in-demand vocal talent tackling the freshest material of the 21st Century. Join us as we celebrate our First Anniversary in our Adams Street home with a night of song that is sure to reignite your passion and love for musical theatre… all over again!

Starring:

Esther Olivo

Jocelyn Geronimo

Mike Yarick

Josh Waller

Elizabeth Bricknell

Bryce Cofield

Malik Bilbrew

Olivia Cheryshev

LJ Glanton

Isabella Martinez

Erin Barnes on piano