THE CLEAN HOUSE at ABET

JAN 19 20 26 27 28 FEB 2 3 4 | FRI & SAT 8PM SUN 2PM

Abettheatre.com

by SARAH RUHL

directed by RHODIE JACKSON

COMEDY | A married couple who are both doctors have hired a housekeeper named Matilde, an aspiring comedian from Brazil who’s more interested in coming up with the perfect joke than in house-cleaning. This theatrical and wildly funny play is a whimsical and poignant look at class, comedy and the true nature of love.

“Fresh, funny … a memorable play.” — The New York Times

“Casts a spell that had me hooked.” — The New York Daily News

Winner 2003-2004 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize | Finalist – 2005 Pulitzer Prize

THE CAST

GLORIA WARE as Lane

GISELLA SILVA as Matilde

TONI LANG PHILIPS as Virginia

MICHAEL RAY as Charles

GRETTA RUSSE as Ana

PRODUCTION TEAM

directer: RHODIE JACKSON

stage manager: ELIZABETH ROHMAN

choreographer: ASHLEY LOUISE

light and sound design: BRYAN FRANK

light and sound tech: GORDON FRANK

set construction: BRIAN JOHNSON, GORDON FRANK, BRYAN FRANK

poster design: SHEPHERD

web design and social media marketing: CARYL BUTTERLEY

production photography: SUSAN ROCHE

program: CELIA FRANK, DAGHER PRINTING

opening night reception: AUDREY DEARBORN, THERESA ROOKEY, KEN ROOKEY, WALTER KRUPINSKI, BEV DENEEN, CAROL KALATA, SUSAN CATHCART, KAREN LAHEY