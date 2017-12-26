THE CLEAN HOUSE at ABET

JAN 19 20 26 27 28 FEB 2 3 4 | FRI & SAT 8PM SUN 2PM
by SARAH RUHL
directed by RHODIE JACKSON
COMEDY | A married couple who are both doctors have hired a housekeeper named Matilde, an aspiring comedian from Brazil who’s more interested in coming up with the perfect joke than in house-cleaning. This theatrical and wildly funny play is a whimsical and poignant look at class, comedy and the true nature of love.
“Fresh, funny … a memorable play.” — The New York Times
“Casts a spell that had me hooked.” — The New York Daily News
Winner 2003-2004 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize | Finalist – 2005 Pulitzer Prize
THE CAST
GLORIA WARE as Lane
GISELLA SILVA as Matilde
TONI LANG PHILIPS as Virginia
MICHAEL RAY as Charles
GRETTA RUSSE as Ana
PRODUCTION TEAM
directer: RHODIE JACKSON
stage manager: ELIZABETH ROHMAN
choreographer: ASHLEY LOUISE
light and sound design: BRYAN FRANK
light and sound tech: GORDON FRANK
set construction: BRIAN JOHNSON, GORDON FRANK, BRYAN FRANK
poster design: SHEPHERD
web design and social media marketing: CARYL BUTTERLEY
production photography: SUSAN ROCHE
program: CELIA FRANK, DAGHER PRINTING
opening night reception: AUDREY DEARBORN, THERESA ROOKEY, KEN ROOKEY, WALTER KRUPINSKI, BEV DENEEN, CAROL KALATA, SUSAN CATHCART, KAREN LAHEY