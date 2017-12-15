The Great American Trailer Park Musical at Players by the Sea

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is in production through March 24 at Players by the Sea in Jacksonville Beach. Don’t miss this hilarious show!

The production is under the direction of Darrell Allen Morton, with music direction from Robin Brazelton and choreography by Ashley Penrod.The talented cast features Kathy Sanders, Kimberly Doctor, Zoe McMillan, Clayton Riddley, Regina Torres, Austin Kelley and Ashley Penrod.

The show is a revival of the highly-acclaimed production from 2011. The story revolves around a new tenant at Armadillo Acres in Starke, Fla., and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband-the storms begin to brew. This wheel-spinning, mud-splattering good time of a show is the theatrical equivalent of a bag of Doritos. Plus there is a thrillingly trashy Greek chorus of trailer park matrons whose hysterical musical stylings redefine girl-groups as a cultural-commentator craze.

Tickets are $28 general admission, $25 seniors/students and military. Players by the Sea offers half price tickets to students on Thursdays with a valid Student ID. The Great American Trailer Park Musical features language and situations that are not suitable for children under the age of 15. Tickets can be purchased by visiting playersbythesea.org or by calling 904.249.0289.