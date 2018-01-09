The Jacksonville Landing Announces the Oyster Jam

The Jacksonville Landing and Sleiman Enterprises has partnered with Current

Productions to bring the Oyster Jam to The Jacksonville Landing.

The Oyster Jam has landed at The Jacksonville Landing! This free community event will take place on Saturday, April 14

from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The day will be filled with music, drinks, and OYSTERS! This event can be best enjoyed by bringing

your own shucking equipment.

The event schedule includes:

Saturday, April 14

11:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. Live music by Conch Fritters

3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Live music by Neon Whiskey

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Live music by Southern Rukus

The event is FREE and open to the public. Items prohibited at The Landing include coolers, bottles, weapons/firearms,

chairs, personal fireworks, cups/cans, flying objects, outside food/drink, masks. All purses/bags are subject to search.

The Oyster Jam is sponsored by The Jacksonville Landing, Sleiman Enterprises, and Current Productions.

For a complete list of all events at The Landing, please log on to http://www.JacksonvilleLanding.com or

http://www.Facebook.com/JacksonvilleLanding