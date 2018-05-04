BUZZ TV – Kevin Hanley, Hanley Home Team of Keller Williams Realty

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. With 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.