BUZZ TV -Marcellus Holmes, City Council Candidate Dist. 9

Buzz TV Host Jeff Shuford is an award-winning technologist and CEO of Tech From Vets. A regular contributor to Forbes, The Business Journals, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Huffington Post, Shuford’s passion for producing captivating content extends far past his columns in prestigious publications. Shuford’s Forbes article titled “Nine Unique Ways To Brand Yourself As A Thought Leader,” was named by LinkedIn Business as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Articles Among Recruiters This Week. In addition to Shuford’s Linkedin Business honor, his piece was also named the most viewed and shared article from the Forbes Coaches Council with over 170,000 views.