BUZZ TV – Troy Ingle, Huntington Learning Center, Fleming Island

Buzz TV host Brandon Tomasello is the founder Trivia Night Live, LLC and Black Jack on the Rocks, LLC. Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, he moved to Gainesville to study English literature and film, and graduated from University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts. He then moved to Jacksonville and obtained his Juris Doctorate from Florida Coastal School of Law. He has been hosting trivia since 2001. Find more info about Brandon Tomasello: http://www.trivianightlive.net – http://www.blackjackontherocks.com