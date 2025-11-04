Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Andrew Cohen.

Andrew Cohen

President at Moosylvania

Website Address: moosylvania.com



Short company description:

Full service ad agency with 22 years of experience within alcohol, tobacco, CPG, finance and pet.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

strong cohesive brand visual identity documents after having a clear discovery session about who the brand is and what you stand for

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

4 hands x moosylvania – we turned 21 last year and co-created a beer in honor of the big event. This product sold out the 2k cases within 2 weeks and was a chance to use ourselves as the brand.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

consistent frequency posting on social, lots and lots of giveaways and listening to customers.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

start by speaking at a human level to people – don’t big time them. And be honest.

View original post: Brand Champions with Andrew Cohen of Moosylvania on Daily News Network.

