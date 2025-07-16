Brand Champions with Angela DiMarco of Phenom Creative

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Angela DiMarco.

Angela DiMarco

Co-Founder / Chief Creative Officer at Phenom Creative

Website Address: https://phenom-creative.com/



Short company description:

With over 30 years of brand nurturing experience, we understand the importance of preserving your brand’s essence. That’s why we’re your ultimate destination for all things creative.

From website design to digital and print material, we infuse every project with cohesive branding cultivated through meaningful conversations with founders/executives.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

We create a brand bible that includes the DNA of the brand, boilerplate copy to utilize and expand upon for given tactics, and a flexible visual identity system that allows for creativity within the brand bible. We then train the staff on how to best use the systems we put into place.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

I led the rebranding of a 50+-year-old company transitioning from dealer-based sales to direct-to-consumer, creating a globally recognized, consumer-friendly brand persona (meet “Mr. Q” the penguin!) now seen on stanchions in airports and event centers worldwide. What I learned from working with this third generation family owned business is that you CAN teach an old dog new tricks. I went from dragging the president hemming and hawing into a planning session to having him send a company-wide email telling everyone that I was the ‘brand police’ and to do whatever I told them to do!

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Only one: authenticity. After I uncover the soul of a brand and organization and help them to visualize and verbalize their true essence, their people find them and stick with them. You can’t teach a dog to meow. Staying true to who you are individually and as a whole is the secret sauce.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

I can honestly say that in all of my 25+ years of branding businesses large and small, I have never had the opportunity to navigate a brand crisis, but if I did, my advice would be to be upfront and honest with their audience, and don’t worry about the ones who fall off, but celebrate the ones who stay.

