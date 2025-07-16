Brand Champions with Aubrey Wallace of Dandelion Branding

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Aubrey Wallace.

Aubrey Wallace

CoFounder at Dandelion Branding

Website Address: dandelionbranding.com



Short company description:

Dandelion Branding helps sustainability-focused businesses build their digital brands with holistic, data driven content marketing strategies & optimization.

Our mission is to help bring sustainability into mainstream conversations.

The Dandelion Definition of Sustainable:

This word gets thrown around a lot (hey – it’s versatile!) so here’s how we define it within our business.

– Global Sustainability is intersectional. We work with businesses that are dedicated environmental impact, inclusivity, social good, and health of people and the planet.

– Our sustainable content marketing strategies can be maintained by the businesses we work with.

– We use sustainable techniques in our work to ensure that our clients’ digital footprint is smaller than their competitors.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

We view their business as a singular whole with one voice and one set of values

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

Rebranding the Berkeley Herbal Center (previously Ohlone)

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

holistic thinking, remembering business goals, not getting bogged down in vanity metrics

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Depends on the crisis, but we stay honest, own our responsibilities, and listen to what the audiences want to fix it.

View original post: Brand Champions with Aubrey Wallace of Dandelion Branding on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.