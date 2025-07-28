Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Brooke Kruger.

Brooke Kruger

CEO at KC Partners

Website Address: kc-partners.com



Short company description:

KC Partners places top communications talent in public relations, corporate communications and marketing communications positions at start-up’s, PR agencies, corporations and VC firms across all industries. We are a small team by design and our entire team has extensive experience in the communications industry. This expertise provides us with a unique vantage point to evaluate communications talent, having either done the work themselves or closely collaborated with individuals in the roles we aim to fill.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Finding them top talent

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

We have helped many companies tell their story by placing top communications talent on their team.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Finding the right team members is critical for success.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

You have to understand your story and how others will react.

View original post: Brand Champions with Brooke Kruger of KC Partners on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.