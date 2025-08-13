Brand Champions with Chase Friedman of Vanquish Media Group

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Walpoff, spoke with Chase Friedman.

Chase Friedman

Brand Strategist & Coach; Founder of Vanquish Media Group at Vanquish Media Group

Website Address: vanquishmediagroup.com



Short company description:

Vanquish Media Group empowers purpose-driven brands to achieve sustainable growth and societal impact through impact marketing strategies and solutions.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

Our usual challenge will be standing out in an oversaturated digital landscape where attention is fleeting and authenticity is often lost. We’re focused on cutting through the noise with purpose-driven messaging and storytelling that truly connects.

What differentiates you from the competition?

Vanquish Media Group don’t just market, we align. Guided by our mantra ‘Do Good. Do Well.’, our boutique approach blends deep strategic thinking, creative execution, and a mission-first mindset making us a true partner, not just a vendor.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

It starts with brand clarity. When you know your core message and mission, it becomes easier to stay consistent across every touchpoint. I help brands develop a clear narrative and adaptable messaging system so their voice resonates no matter the channel. From there, it’s all about alignment, not duplication, authenticity always wins.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

Rebranding EVRYBDY Studios taught me that great branding is about revealing, not reinventing. We dug deep into their purpose and realigned their message with the people they were truly serving. That clarity not only boosted engagement but reconnected them with their ‘why’ and that made all the difference.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Loyalty comes from meaning, not marketing. I help brands build trust by showing up with purpose, listening to their audience, and delivering consistent value. When your brand becomes a reflection of your audience’s values, loyalty becomes a natural outcome.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

The key to navigating a crisis is leading with honesty, not spin. I guide brands to own the narrative, listen deeply, and respond with humility and action. Trust isn’t built in a campaign, it’s rebuilt in how you show up when things go wrong.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

