Brand Champions with Chelsea Burns of The Marketing Psychologist

The Marketing Psychologist helps businesses grow without manipulation, using applied psychology to build ethical brands rooted in trust, value, and belonging. Founded by Chelsea Burns, M.S., the company guides purpose-driven leaders to align their brand strategy with human behavior, starting with Value Aspiration Identification — a process that finds the emotional intersection between what a business offers and what its audience truly seeks. Everything is built on the BELONG Framework and a belief that AI is a soft skill — best used to enhance human connection, not replace it. The mission is simple: recenter business around humanity.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Consistency isn’t about repeating the same message everywhere — it’s about emotionally resonant alignment. I start by identifying the brand’s Value Aspiration , then create ethical messaging guidelines that mirror healthy human relationships — including tone, boundaries, values, and emotional triggers to avoid. From there, I use a channel-specific strategy to adapt messaging without diluting meaning, often aided by AI as a soft skill to personalize content at scale while staying true to the brand’s core.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

While leading marketing for a commercial real estate company, I oversaw the rebrand of one of the largest corporate campuses in the U.S. The property had decades of equity under its former name, and shifting that required more than a new logo — it required reshaping emotional associations. We ran extensive surveys, focus groups, and in-depth interviews to develop a name and brand story that reflected its new purpose. Despite that effort, the media and local community continued using the old name. It was a powerful lesson: rebranding is neurological as much as it is strategic. Rewiring recognition takes time — and that time must be baked into the plan from the start.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Brand loyalty begins with trust, not tactics. I teach brands to behave like emotionally intelligent humans — using reciprocity, psychological safety, and consistent value expression. Through my BELONG Framework, we create experiences that reinforce identity, belonging, and emotional resonance over time. Instead of focusing on short-term retention gimmicks, I help brands build relationships — rooted in values — that customers genuinely want to stay in.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Crises reveal whether a brand’s relationship with its audience was built on authenticity or performance. My approach centers on radical honesty, human accountability, and trauma-informed communication — three things most brand playbooks ignore. I guide teams to rebuild trust the same way we’d repair a relationship: through listening, validating, changing behavior, and showing up consistently. Trust isn’t earned by spinning a narrative — it’s rebuilt by aligning your brand’s behavior with its values, again and again.

