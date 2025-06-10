Brand Champions with Danny Colella of CaptivContent and Wendy Glavin of Wendy Glavin Coaching

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff speaks with Danny Colella of CaptivContent and Wendy Glavin of Wendy Glavin Coaching.

TEAL The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like High Level, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse.

Wendy Glavin: I’m a 25+ year marketing strategist, an agency owner, a business consultant, a career coach, a published writer, and a global speaker.

Danny Colella: CaptivContent is a content strategy and video production company that works with mission-driven organizations. We help nonprofits, coalitions, and advocacy groups turn their message into video content that builds trust, creates clarity, and actually reaches the people they’re trying to serve. I’m the co-founder. I lead strategy, creative direction, and client relationships. I make sure everything we produce feels human, focused, and aligned with the mission behind it. We don’t just make content. We help organizations connect in a way that sticks.

View original post: Brand Champions with Danny Colella of CaptivContent and Wendy Glavin of Wendy Glavin Coaching on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.