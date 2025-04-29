Brand Champions with Deryck Jones of IGloo Digital Marketing LLC

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff speaks with Deryck Jones of IGloo Digital Marketing LLC.

TEAL The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like High Level, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse.

iGloo Digital Marketing, a boutique digital marketing and fractional CTO services firm providing for AI and digital transformation. We serve two market segments – the SMB wherein they all struggle with lead generation and managing their tech stacks, and at the mid to enterprise markets, it’s all about AI. Our offer to the SMB is LinkedGenius AI, a LinkedIn campaign automation tool integrated with GHL with an upsell to The Helping Hand, a consulting, coaching, training and support program to help our client optimize their tech stack. For the enterprise, we offer a very high quality training platform called AI Ambassador wherein we train MVPs within these organizations focused on fundamentals AI training with a concentration on strategy and process for implementation. Our MVPs than return providing a capstone presentation back to their organizations focusing on their own internal AI initiatives. We hand select 2-3 potential champions that can promote our development services. We have over 2000 developers in ML, computer vision, Python, agentic AI, and automation/integration services.

