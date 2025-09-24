Brand Champions with Dorothy Fulop of dorothyfulop.com

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Dorothy Fulop.

Dorothy Fulop

Founder at dorothyfulop.com

Website Address: https://www.dorothyfulop.com



Short company description:

Dorothy is a brand and business strategist — her clients call her the Head of Excitement. She helps small businesses scale to seven figures by turning brilliant products into brands people can’t ignore. Her work blends strategy with creativity so marketing isn’t about ads, but about reasons to connect.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

True consistency comes from authenticity — if a brand is built from the inside out, it will naturally show up the same across every channel.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

I came from a design background, so at first I put a lot of weight on identity pieces. But when I co-founded a business, I learned that brand is so much bigger than visuals — it’s everywhere and influences every tiny decision you make. That experience completely changed the way I work with clients. When the core of the brand is strong and authentic, the identity elements become supportive, not central. The stronger the brand, the less you need to lean on design to carry it. That shift taught me to focus first on the heart of the company — its brand — and only then shape an identity that matches it.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

I see loyalty as the byproduct of excitement and authenticity. People don’t stay for discounts or flashy campaigns — they stay when a brand makes them feel something and delivers on its promise. Small but meaningful moments that make people feel seen are key. Loyalty happens when customers stop being buyers and start becoming part of the story.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

My approach to a brand crisis starts with honesty — you can’t rebuild trust if you’re spinning the story. First, acknowledge what happened, then fix what’s broken inside the company so it’s backed by action. I’ve seen brands try to patch things with messaging alone, but unless the inside changes, the outside never convinces. Real trust comes back through transparency, action, and consistency over time.

