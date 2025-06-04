Brand Champions with Douglas Spencer of Spencer Brenneman, LLC

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge speaks with Douglas Spencer of Spencer Brenneman, LLC.

Spencer Brenneman is a branding and messaging agency dedicated to helping organizations reevaluate their focus and reframe their messaging to thrive in any environment. We can identify and fine-tune the perfect messaging strategy for you as well as bring it to life visually and verbally, both on- and off-line—wherever you need to nurture meaningful connections with those most important to your success.

