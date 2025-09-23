Brand Champions with Geoffrey Klein of Nine Dots

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Geoffrey Klein.

geoffrey klein

President & CEO at Nine Dots Media

Website Address: http://ninedotsmedia.com



Short company description:

nine dots helps businesses create compelling content that generates more leads and converts more sales by producing story-driven visual content primarily awesome animation both 2D and 3D as well as video production, to help brands cut through the noise, stand out and grow.



What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

Educating people on the need for AI training and reaching those that are ready and open to learn.

What are your top selling services or products that your company offers?

AI Keynote, Workshops, AI consulting

What differentiates you from the competition?

Diverse professional background, with a deep desire to share both practical elements of leveraging AI, with the intention of elevating the human element of using technology.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Curiosity – that leads to discovery – to engage creativity – to connect the dots with others.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

Increasing the education and use of AI for business and individuals to enhance the human element of their lives and the lives of those around them.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Paul Roetzer & Mike Kaput – Marketing AI Institute – no bs, straightforward and always looking to assist with accelerating AI literacy for all.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Create consistent, relevant and valuable content for the target audience.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

Not rebranding, but content for the City of Reading’s Public Works – A super bowl ad!

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Lean in to what make you differnet. Know Thy Audience. Story matters.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Admit when you’re wrong. Act Fast. Be Humble.

