Brand Champions with Jay Kingley of Maven

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff speaks with Jay Kingley of Maven.

Maven helps top-tier fractional executives and consultants stand out in a crowded market where expertise is commoditized. Maven’s proprietary 97% done-for-you system transforms your know-how into your One Big Idea , powering a client acquisition engine that keeps you fully booked with high-value clients. This enables you to focus on serving your clients while building consistent income and financial security, freeing you from wasting time on ineffective lead generation and sales tactics.

TEAL The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like High Level, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse.

